Kankakee Municipal Band 2015

Kankakee Municipal Band performs at Don Palzer Bandshell.

 Photo submitted

The Kankakee Municipal Band will be returning to the Don Palzer Band Shell in Kankakee’s Bird Park for 10 summer concerts. The concerts are set for 7 p.m. every Thursday beginning June 2.

Each date will have its own theme, as well as a food vendor on site for audience members to purchase food and/or drinks.

For more information, go to facebook.com/kankakeeband.

