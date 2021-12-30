Daily Journal staff report
Beginning Saturday, Jan. 8, the Kankakee Public Library will be kicking off its 2022 chess league. The league will meet a total of 10 times between January and April in the 3rd Floor Meeting Room of the library at 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee.
The league will meet: at 10 a.m. Jan. 8 and 22; at 10 a.m. Feb. 5, 19 and 26; at 10 a.m. March 12, 19 and 26; and playoffs will be at 9 a.m. April 2 and 9.
There is a one-time entry fee of $20 (cash only) and there will be cash prizes for the top three players. First place is $240, second place is $150 and third place is $90.
For more information, contact Austin Earsley at aearsley91@gmail.com.