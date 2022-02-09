Familias Unidas de Kankakee is a community force that is striving to empower Hispanic families to deviate from the pattern of violence and tragedy in our world. Partnered organizations will be providing monthly workshops in Spanish to empower healthy values to strengthen our community and create an environment of trust.
These free monthly workshops will take place at the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, and will be entirely in Spanish. The next workshop is from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 19, when special guest organizations Aquino Clinical Services Inc. and St. John Paul II will tackle the topic of well-intentioned parents.
Food and childcare are available during this event. Call 815-549-7084 to register.
The group’s board members include: Alex Quezada, president; Veronica Barragan, vice president; Carlos Aquino, treasurer; Irma Tinajero, secretary; Jorge Bonilla, liaison; Marisol Troncoso, marketing.
“We are committed to [making] our communities equitable for all,” the group said in an online statement. “At United Families, diversity, equity and inclusion are fundamental to our Core Values. We’re committed to creating an environment where all people feel safe, welcomed, valued and respected.”