Kankakee Kultivators garden committee

Committee chairpersons of the Kankakee Kultivators’ 2023 garden walk meet to discuss the annual event, which is returning on June 22.

 Photo submitted by Jan Alleman

Daily Journal staff report

Kankakee Kultivators committee chairs for this year’s Annual Garden Tour met recently to report progress in preparing for their big event. The garden walk will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 22.

Ticket-holders will be invited to stroll through seven beautiful gardens. The Kultivators express their deep gratitude to the following outstanding gardeners for generously sharing their “homes outdoors.” The gardens are owned by Steve and Debora Christensen, Brian and Wendy Crane, John and Nancy Kaufman, Peter and Angela Meaney, John and Kristine Palmer, Candice Van Voorst, and the staff of the Uplifted Care Community Grief Center in Bourbonnais

