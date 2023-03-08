KANKAKEE — At the second meeting of 2023, Kankakee Kultivators will be learning the ABCs of tree pruning. The March program will spotlight Samuel Bottorff, a professionally trained and experienced tree pruner, as the special speaker, who will cover various methods and appropriate timing for pruning different trees, shrubs and other plants.
The program will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday in the 4th-floor Auditorium of the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee.
After graduating from DuPage College, Bottorff received training from the large Davey Tree Expert company, for which he worked seven years before starting a business on his own. Seeking a less big-city lifestyle, the young entrepreneur and his wife moved to Bradley, and Bottorff has extended his pruning business to the Kankakee area.
At the first meeting of the year, Kultivators got to know Noah Stack, one of the group’s current KCC scholarship students, who described his life and studies in KCC’s Horticulture Department. He shared his own personal motivations, expressed his gratitude and praised the KCC curriculum which is making his hopes and visions become reality.
Horticulture Department Head Katelynn Ohrt had introduced him, and after he had spoken, she conducted a tour of the classrooms, labs and greenhouse where “hort” activities take place. The Kultivators have provided scholarships for horticulture students at KCC for many years.
Already Kultivators have been busy for months preparing for the 2023 Annual Garden Tour & Faire, which raises money for these scholarships. This year’s garden walk will take place June 22, and tickets will be available before Mother’s Day.
