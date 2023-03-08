Samuel Bottorff - Kankakee Kultivators

Samuel Bottorff will be a guest speaker at the upcoming Kankakee Kultivators meeting. 

 Photo provided

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — At the second meeting of 2023, Kankakee Kultivators will be learning the ABCs of tree pruning. The March program will spotlight Samuel Bottorff, a professionally trained and experienced tree pruner, as the special speaker, who will cover various methods and appropriate timing for pruning different trees, shrubs and other plants.

The program will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday in the 4th-floor Auditorium of the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee.

