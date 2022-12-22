Becoming windy with snow showers early, and a steadier snow developing later on. Areas of blowing snow. Morning high of 31F with temps falling sharply to the single digits. WNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%..
Tonight
Windy with snow showers before midnight. Areas of blowing snow. Low -8F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow producing intermittent white out
conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches, with most of the snow occurring this afternoon and
evening. Rapidly deteriorating conditions with a period of
snowfall rates over 1 inch per hour expected mid to late
afternoon. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph expected. Wind
chill values of 25 to 35 below zero expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Illinois.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Falling or blowing snow may result in white out
conditions with zero visibility at times, making travel
extremely difficult. Power outages will also be possible as a
result of strong wind gusts to 50 mph. Roads will likely
quickly become ice covered as temperatures rapidly fall
Thursday this afternoon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25
to 35 below zero tonight through Friday night can cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.
&&
Weather Alert
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 AM CST FRIDAY...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CST SATURDAY...
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 PM CST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest gales to 40 kt and
significant waves to 8 ft occasionally to 10 feet expected.
For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, heavy freezing spray at
a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater expected, which will
rapidly accumulate on vessels. For the Storm Warning, west
storm force winds to 50 kt and significant waves to 8 ft
occasionally to 10 feet expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor, IL and Calumet
Harbor, IL to Gary, IN.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM
CST Friday. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, from 3 PM
this afternoon to 10 PM CST Saturday. For the Storm Warning,
from 3 AM to 10 PM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Falling snow and the gale to storm force
winds will result in periods of visibility less than 1/4 mile.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation.
Mariners should remain in port and/or secure their vessel for
severe conditions.
&&
Kankakee Kultivators, from left, Nancy Addison, Lois Ware, Gayle Fischer and Bonnie Fischer displayed the “Illinois Wildlife Critters” Christmas tree they created to be auctioned off at a fundraiser for Bradley Police Sgt. Tyler Bailey.
Kankakee Kultivators officers during the annual Holiday Luncheon, from left, treasurer Rosanne Gianotti; secretary Kathy Marcotte; co-vice president and programs chair Karma Johnson; incoming president Burma Mathews; outgoing president and incoming vice president Jan Alleman; co-vice president and programs chair Lowell Johnson.
The Kankakee Kultivators' "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" tree is on display in the Kankakee County Museum's annual Gallery of Trees.
During recent weeks, Kankakee Kultivators have indulged in three projects to extend their “Happy Holidays” wishes to the community. To update the community on the projects, the club recently produced several news releases.
At the last general meeting of 2022, Kultivators held a workshop to create evergreen arrangements and offerings of holiday cheer to residents of local senior facilities. The Kultivators gave their arrangements to seniors at The Citadel and Riverside’s memory care unit.
Those who delivered the arrangements reported the thanks they received at those facilities were far more touching than they had expected.
When word of Sgt. Tyler Bailey’s return home after many months of recuperation from his tragedy in the line of police duty, longtime Kultivator and past-president Gayle Fischer gathered fellow club members to participate in the fundraiser for him. Nancy Addison, Lois Ware and Bonnie Rudolf helped Gayle decorate a 4-foot Christmas tree covered with many wildlife creatures to be offered in the fundraiser’s auction.
As a holiday greeting for all, Kultivators Lynda Gubbins, Kathy Marcotte and Jill Graveline decorated a much larger Christmas tree, which is now on display in the Kankakee County Museum’s 2022 Gallery of Trees. Decked with ornaments chosen around the theme “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” this Christmas tree sends “Happy Holiday!” wishes to all ages.
CLOSING OUT 2022
On Dec. 8, members of Kankakee Kultivators Garden Club enjoyed lunch and socializing, received introductions of the club’s new officers and the private gardeners to be featured on 2023’s Garden Walk, all while experiencing an entertaining, educational demonstration of floral arranging by the renowned Dennis Kovar. Kankakee Country Club was decorated beautifully for the holidays, both inside and outside.
A large group of active members, associate members, lifetime members and their guests enjoyed a tasty lunch prepared by the club’s professional culinary staff. President Jan Alleman introduced treasurer Rosanne Gianotti and secretary Kathy Marcotte — plus Marcotte’s team of sisters, past-president Ann Harms and Jill Graveline — to be thanked for their much-appreciated work preparing and hosting the day’s special event.
Then the crowd recognized and applauded present gardeners who will be sharing their private landscapes during 2023’s Annual Garden Tour and Faire: Steve and Deborah Christensen; Wendy Crane; John and Kris Palmer; Mary Thomson, for UpliftedCare’s Memory Garden; and Candace Van Voorst.
After lunch, Dennis Kovar, freelance designer and also lead floral designer with Attica Floral Company and Greenhouse in Attica, Ind., demonstrated more than a half-dozen clever techniques for creating unique holiday floral decor.
Members of the audience learned how to create wreaths, topiaries, nosegays, miniature decorated trees and classical floral arrangements in containers. The creations Kovar had produced were given to attendees whose names were drawn. Table centerpieces also were given away to attendees.
This year’s officers, including outgoing president Jan Alleman, were thanked by everyone for their volunteer service throughout 2022. In the upcoming year, treasurer Rosanne Gianotti and secretary Kathy Marcotte will continue to serve in their current positions.
Lowell and Karma Johnson will serve as co-vice-presidents and programs chairs. Kankakee Kultivators’ new president will be a longtime and highly-regarded member who’s shouldered many responsibilities for the club, Burma Mathews. All these officers were introduced and received a round of applause.
Meetings for the upcoming year already have been planned. The club does not meet in January, but in February, those present at the business meeting in the Kankakee Public Library will caravan and take a mini-field trip to the Horticulture Department’s greenhouse at Kankakee Community College.
Kankakee Kultivators Garden Club provides scholarships every year to help support various KCC students majoring in horticulture. Katelynn Ohrt, director for all horticulture programs at KCC, will be the club’s speaker and tour guide.