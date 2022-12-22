During recent weeks, Kankakee Kultivators have indulged in three projects to extend their “Happy Holidays” wishes to the community. To update the community on the projects, the club recently produced several news releases.

At the last general meeting of 2022, Kultivators held a workshop to create evergreen arrangements and offerings of holiday cheer to residents of local senior facilities. The Kultivators gave their arrangements to seniors at The Citadel and Riverside’s memory care unit.

Those who delivered the arrangements reported the thanks they received at those facilities were far more touching than they had expected.

