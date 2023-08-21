Daily Journal staff report

It was only fitting — and certainly nostalgic — for Kankakee Kultivators to choose the Kankakee County Historical Museum and its grounds as the setting for their 75th anniversary celebration. On Aug. 10, many members, both new and long-time, gathered to remember the 75-year history, to enjoy each other’s company over “birthday cake” and to reminisce.

According to a news release from the organization, the Kultivators who attended the celebration give joyful thanks to president Burma Mathews; secretary Kathy Marcotte; past presidents Gayle Fischer, Ann Harms and Josie Barnett; Jill Graveline; Liz Madsen; vice presidents Karma and Lowell Johnson; “and everyone else whose work behind the scenes made this celebration such a success.”

