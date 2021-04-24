As I come up on my five-month anniversary at the Journal, I continue to be struck by one particular thing: This community is not only one that is active in its organizations and events; it’s also one that really pulls together to help one another.
I’ve had the opportunity to speak with many directors of local nonprofit organizations and also be on-site for a number of events and fundraisers, and I’m always told the same thing — this community is one that shows up.
This proved true April 16 at Fortitude’s Night on the Street. While there to cover the event — which provided an immersive look into the homeless experience — I learned the original goal of the night was to raise about $10,000. They since have tripled that goal.
Last month, despite roadblocks from the pandemic, I watched the Bourbonnais police and fire departments find a way to still hold their annual Polar Plunge to benefit the Special Olympics of Illinois.
The team of officers and participants had 500 gallons of water dumped on them from the 85-foot high ladder of fire engine Tower 69. Before running through the water, they already had surpassed their fundraising goal.
Just before spring, I met a Bourbonnais family who was making it a point during Lent to give back to local organizations. The Walsh family, including Fiona, 7, and Brennan, 5, donated stuffed animals and books to the Kankakee Fire Department in the event they ever transport children in their ambulances.
The family also put together bags of baking supplies so food pantry participants could bake cakes.
The United Way has created a months-long virtual program to educate on race and equity, and the Kankakee City Life Center and the Illinois Coalition for Community Services have banded together to provide male youth in the community advice on adulthood.
I witnessed the excitement at the Kankakee County Humane Foundation as they raised more than $15,000 in just four hours for the shelter. I learned about veterans and local volunteers teaming with Sleep in Heavenly Peace to help build beds for children whose only sleeping option is the floor.
I’ve seen food pantries pop up all over the place to help those in need of assistance, as food pantry traffic has quadrupled during the pandemic. I continue to see dozens of Child Network’s “Blue Kids” and blue pinwheels outside of local businesses to raise awareness for child abuse prevention.
Now, the point of this is not “look at everything I’ve covered in the last five months,” it’s “look at just a few examples of what’s been accomplished by this community in only five months.”
It’s worth noting the pandemic has inspired people to want to give back more. But, it’s also worth noting the pandemic has created more of a need to give back.
And Kankakee County keeps showing up.