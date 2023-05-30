Daily Journal logo

The Success By 6 Coalition will host its quarterly meeting from 9:30-11 a.m. Wednesday at Central Citizen’s Library 1134 E. 3100 Road, Clifton. Coalition meetings are open to all Kankakee and Iroquois area residents and professionals. Attendees who actively participate in the morning’s Brain Architecture activity can earn 1.5 free Continuing Professional Development Units (CPDUs).

The Brain Architecture Game

The Brain Architecture Game is a tabletop game experience that builds understanding of the powerful role of experiences on early brain development — what promotes it, what derails it and what the consequences are for society. The game helps people appreciate the impact of early childhood experiences on outcomes across the lifespan.

