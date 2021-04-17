For the second year in a row, the Kankakee County Humane Foundation has been forced to cancel Paws and Purrs, its most profitable yearly fundraiser, because of health safety concerns.
KCHF operates solely on donations, and because this is the second year this major fundraiser has been canceled, the organization is in jeopardy of not being able to meet its daily operations budget. A virtual fundraising event will be held.
The KCHF "Spring Fling" online auction will begin at 10 a.m. April 26 and end at 6 p.m. May 2. To join the auction, go to 32auctions.com/KCHFSpringFling.