After a successful inaugural event, Kankakee Estival Festival will return Sept. 17 to Bird Park in Kankakee for an all-day music event. The event runs from noon to midnight at the Don Palzer Bandshell.

The tagline for the festival is “showcasing homegrown talent.”

“The Kankakee Estival Festival will showcase only local talent from right here in our own backyard,” stated organizers on the festival’s official website.

