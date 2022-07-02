For sale (copy)

With the recent increase in interest rates, housing experts discuss the market's process and future.

 AP Photo/Seth Perlman

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — At 5:30 p.m. July 7, the Economic and Community Development Agency will be hosting a free Homebuyer’s 101 Workshop to learn about the starting phases of the home-buying process.

The program will be held at the ECDA office, where participants will have the opportunity to ask direct questions and interact in a small setting with ECDA staff members.

The office is at 200 E. Court St., Suite 410, Kankakee.

“This workshop will help you gain a good foundation of the homebuying process,” said Jan Gathing, administrator of the Homebuyer Program.

“Join us to learn the importance of the 4C’s of credit and how they relate to the homebuying process,” said Gloria Dowdy, ECDA Program Manager.

Email yourvoice@citykankakee-il.gov or call 815-933 -0506 to reserve your spot today.

