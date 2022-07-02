Kankakee ECDA hosting home-buying workshop Daily Journal staff report Jul 2, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email With the recent increase in interest rates, housing experts discuss the market's process and future. AP Photo/Seth Perlman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Daily Journal staff reportKANKAKEE — At 5:30 p.m. July 7, the Economic and Community Development Agency will be hosting a free Homebuyer’s 101 Workshop to learn about the starting phases of the home-buying process.The program will be held at the ECDA office, where participants will have the opportunity to ask direct questions and interact in a small setting with ECDA staff members.The office is at 200 E. Court St., Suite 410, Kankakee.“This workshop will help you gain a good foundation of the homebuying process,” said Jan Gathing, administrator of the Homebuyer Program.“Join us to learn the importance of the 4C’s of credit and how they relate to the homebuying process,” said Gloria Dowdy, ECDA Program Manager.Email yourvoice@citykankakee-il.gov or call 815-933 -0506 to reserve your spot today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: A love letter to libraries Taylor Leddin-McMaster | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: A love letter to libraries Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of June 29-July 5 Daily Journal staff report Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of June 29-July 5 CALENDAR Weekly Calendar Life Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of June 29-July 5 Daily Journal staff report Jun 29, 2022 Our Life section feature "Best Bets" highlights five local calendar events happening this week. Advice articles OVER EASY: Seeing danger Granddaughter's behavior at funeral offends family How to sell your house for the highest price possible Ex takes up residence in couple's driveway 5 nontoxic methods for killing weeds that really work Probably not worth the gamble OVER EASY: A daydreaming kind of summer Man's history as abuse victim affects marriage Wife feels it's the end of the line with drunk hubby 8 things you can do to survive tough times Combine incomes, debt -- everything Give clunker new lease on life OVER EASY: Another day in paradise Local Faces Local faces: June 18, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Jun 18, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local events, people and organizations. Life on Twitter A Twitter List by leddinlife