The Kankakee County Toys 4 Tots

The Kankakee County Toys 4 Tots Parade on Sept. 10 will kick off the collection season.

 Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, Kankakee County

The Kankakee County Toys 4 Tots Parade is a motorcycle parade that is held every year to kick-start the toy drive in order to give a great Christmas to local children whose families are in need. Local volunteers have been doing this for the past 18 years to help the children in Kankakee County.

This year, the motorcycle parade will take place Sept. 10. Line-up starts at 10 a.m. in the Kankakee Walmart parking lot (505 Riverstone Parkway, Kankakee). Anyone who participates is asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy as a donation. All vehicles are welcome. First wave of the parade leaves at noon.

The route will lead through the major towns of Kankakee County, including Kankakee, Bradley, Bourbonnais and Manteno. The parade’s after party will be held at the Kankakee Valley Boat Club, 1600 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee, where there will be raffles and food vendors such as Martinez Tacos, Mac’s BBQ and ice cream.

