Daily Journal staff report
Visit Kankakee County invites residents to grab an original “My Heart is in Kankakee County” postcard made by Bill Yohnka, of Kankakee. The cards are free and are available at one of 27 locations around the county.
Cards will be available through Saturday or while supplies last at the following Kankakee County destinations.
Bourbonnais
• Bourbonnais Public Library District
• BrickStone Brewery
• Dollhead Blow Dry Bar/Nichole Marie Salon
• Exploration Station...a children’s museum
• Perry Farm Administration Office
• Bourbonnais Township Park District Recreation Station
• Starbucks Bourbonnais
Bradley
• Best Western Plus
• Bradley Public Library
• Comfort Inn and Suites
• Hampton Inn
• Holiday Inn Express
• Paula Aubry School of Dance
Grant Park
• Destination Yoga Studio
Herscher
• Yoga on Main
Kankakee
• Golden’s Gymnastics Center
• Grapes & Hops
• Hilton Garden Inn Kankakee
• Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena
• Kankakee Public Library
• Moon Cookie Gallery
• KVPD RecCenter
• Stefari Café
Manteno
• Country Inn & Suites by Radisson
• Fitness Premier Manteno
• Made For Me Boutique
Momence
• Sammy’s Pizza.