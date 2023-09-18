Kankakee County Museum to host piano concert Daily Journal staff report Sep 18, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Kankakee County Museum is located at 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee. Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Daily Journal staff reportKANKAKEE — At 6:30 p.m. Oct. 13, the Kankakee County Museum will host a free piano concert at 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee.The concert will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and the partnership with Kankakee’s sister city, Yuriria, Mexico. Concert performers are Sarai Buchanan and Luis Herman.To RSVP, call 815-932-5279 or go to kankakee countymuseum.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Bonjour, Paris Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Bonjour, Paris Follow Lifestyles on Instagram e-Edition Log-In Replica of the print edition optimized for your computer, tablet or phone. Search the whole paper, including ads! You can even print it, if you'd like. Log in to the e-edition Or click to view subscription options Weekly Calendar Life top story Best Bets: Week of Sept. 18-24 Daily Journal staff report 1 hr ago Our Life section feature "Best Bets" highlights local calendar events happening this week, as well as a list of local events for the week. Advice articles Sister keeps new romance a secret for some reason Mother unable to forgive and forget past mistakes Young adult has trouble building relationships Previous postpartum issues create unease for family Reader offer ways to save time and money Teen's mischievous side upsets her grandmother Service member questions career path and happiness Teens build relationship amid multiple challenges Till debt do us part Event from man's past troubles current wife Relationship with husband's daughter eroded in time 5 ways to save money on your cellphone service Couple's trip to visit relatives hits a snag