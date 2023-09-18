Kankakee County Museum
Buy Now

Kankakee County Museum is located at 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee.

 Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — At 6:30 p.m. Oct. 13, the Kankakee County Museum will host a free piano concert at 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee.

The concert will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and the partnership with Kankakee’s sister city, Yuriria, Mexico. Concert performers are Sarai Buchanan and Luis Herman.

Recommended for you