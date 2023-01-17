Kankakee County Museum

Kankakee County Museum is located at 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee.

 Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster

Kankakee County Museum, at 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee, is preparing for two new book club offerings.

THE BREAKFAST CLUB

One Saturday per month January through April, the museum will be hosting Breakfast Club — A Children’s Book Club. From 10-11:30 a.m. Jan. 28, Feb. 25, March 25 and April 22, join the new book club for children ages 8-13. The group will be reading books from the “Dear America” series. Meetings will include doughnuts, a book discussion and an activity or craft that relates to the story.

Recommended for you