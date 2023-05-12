Daily Journal staff report

In the Kankakee County Farm Bureau Foundation’s 19th year of offering educational scholarships, a record number of 13 recipients have been named. To date, $155,800 in scholarships has been awarded to Kankakee County students who are furthering their agricultural education.

Because of continued generous financial support from the community, all 2023 high school senior, Kevin Yohnka Memorial Renewable Scholarships, and all Continuing Education scholarships are in the amount of $1,500 each, up from previous $1,000 scholarship amount.

Recommended for you