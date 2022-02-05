Fifteen sites in the state were added to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) during 2021, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced.
The NRHP-recognized places are scattered across the state and include a 160-year-old farmstead, a tuberculosis sanitorium and a Chicago movie palace.
“Each of these places tells a unique story that is part of Illinois’ rich history. They provide a physical link to the past,” said natural resources director Colleen Callahan in a news release. “We are proud to work with local preservationists to obtain national recognition for these historically significant locations.”
In Kankakee County, the Pope Brace Co. Building was listed. In an October 2021 column in the Daily Journal, Jack Klasey wrote, “The Pope Brace building, as it is still called by Kankakee old-timers, is the only remaining part of what was once one of the city’s major industries and largest employers.”
Pope Brace Co. Building, Kankakee County, Kankakee Listed Sept. 1, 2021
(Criterion A: Industry/Health/Medicine)
The Pope Brace Co. Building originally was constructed in 1922 for the Paramount Knitting Co. as a manufacturing and repair facility for the company’s textile machines. Beyond manufacturing machinery for the nationally prominent hosiery company and selling to other textile companies, the building was integral in the development and manufacture of devices utilized for the treatment and use of polio victims.
Following the polio diagnosis of Paramount owner Henry Pope Sr.’s daughter, the Pope Brace Division of the Paramount Textile Machinery Co. was created to develop orthotic devices and treatment equipment that positively impacted polio treatments in the United States.
At the Pope Brace Co. Building, the company developed both the Klenzak brace, a better alternative to the heavy cumbersome braces used in the early years of the polio epidemic, and the Hubbard Tank, a form of hydrotherapy for polio victims. Both inventions played prominently in the early-mid-20th century treatment of polio.
These treatments were furthered in efficacy through Henry Pope’s personal relationship with Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who utilized the Klenzak brace and partnered with Pope to purchase the Warms Spring resort, which was famously utilized for polio rehabilitation.