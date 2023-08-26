From 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 21, Kankakee Community College will host a fall job fair in the KCC College Center.

The event is open to the public and veterans are encouraged to attend as well. Admission is free to all who attend. Employers will conduct on site, pre-screening interviews for full and part-time positions.

“The job fair is to bridge the gap between local employers and job seekers,” said Cesar Avalos, coordinator of workforce opportunities at KCC, in a news release. “We want to enhance job seekers’ experiences by providing them the opportunity to meet and talk with representative from a broad spectrum of companies to discuss available positions and personally submit their résumé to recruiters.”

