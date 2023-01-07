The Kankakee Eastside Cheerleaders teams participated in the UYFL National Competition from Dec. 6-11 in Tampa, Fla.

The cheerleaders competed in four cheer divisions in two levels. Teams 8U, 10U and 12U competed at level one in the small division. First place was awarded to Kankakee’s 10U, which was awarded National Champions out of 16 teams.

Second place was Kankakee’s 12U team, and that team was designated National Champions out of 14 teams. A National Contender placement of sixth place was awarded to Kankakee’s 8U team, which competed with a total of 14 teams.

