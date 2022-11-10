The Peoples' Princess flyer

Alan Byron Hampshire, of Kankakee, will showcase The Peoples' Princess starting Dec. 1 at Kankakee Public Library.

 Submitted

Daily Journal staff report

After a successful summer exhibit featuring watercolor paintings of Marilyn Monroe, Kankakee artist Alan Byron Hampshire again will showcase his work at Kankakee Public Library — this time featuring another famous face.

“The Peoples’ Princess: Self Expression Through Pop Royalty” will display a collection of watercolor paintings of Princess Diana. The exhibit will begin Dec. 1 at the library.

