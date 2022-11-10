...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds to 25 kt expected.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Alan Byron Hampshire, of Kankakee, will showcase The Peoples' Princess starting Dec. 1 at Kankakee Public Library.
After a successful summer exhibit featuring watercolor paintings of Marilyn Monroe, Kankakee artist Alan Byron Hampshire again will showcase his work at Kankakee Public Library — this time featuring another famous face.
“The Peoples’ Princess: Self Expression Through Pop Royalty” will display a collection of watercolor paintings of Princess Diana. The exhibit will begin Dec. 1 at the library.
His Monroe exhibit honored the 60th anniversary of Marilyn Monroe’s death on Aug. 4, 1962. The paintings, which hang on the library’s third floor, depict different angles of Monroe and use minimal touches of vibrant watercolors.
Hampshire was featured as the Local Artist in the October/November issue of Lifestyles of Kankakee County, where he shared the history of his artwork.
“My teacher told me I had the most plebeian taste,” Hampshire recalled with a laugh. “I was like, ‘What’s plebeian?’ and he said I have the most pedestrian taste — you know, like simple art for simple minds.”
He doesn’t mind that categorization, as he feels as though it describes the likes of Andy Warhol, of whom he is a big fan.
“[My teacher said] to me, ‘You have what Andy had. ... You have your hand on the pulse of the common man.’”
Hampshire said he feels this Princess Diana collection fits into that landscape.