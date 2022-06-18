Kankakee Art League Annual Show

A woman observes paintings in the Kankakee Art League's Annual Show during the 2022 Rhubarb Festival held at the Kankakee County Museum.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Art League — continuing with the celebration of its 75th anniversary — will host a paint out event at Kankakee County Museum.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, those interested in participating in a group painting day are invited to bring paint supplies and a bagged lunch.

The event will be held outdoors, weather permitting. For more information, go to facebook.com/KankakeeArtLeague.

