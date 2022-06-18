Kankakee Art League hosting Paint Out Daily Journal staff report Jun 18, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A woman observes paintings in the Kankakee Art League's Annual Show during the 2022 Rhubarb Festival held at the Kankakee County Museum. Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Art League — continuing with the celebration of its 75th anniversary — will host a paint out event at Kankakee County Museum.From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, those interested in participating in a group painting day are invited to bring paint supplies and a bagged lunch.The event will be held outdoors, weather permitting. For more information, go to facebook.com/KankakeeArtLeague. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Father-daughter dance Taylor Leddin-McMaster | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Father-daughter dance Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of June 15-21 Daily Journal staff report Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of June 15-21 CALENDAR Weekly Calendar Life Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of June 15-21 Daily Journal staff report Jun 15, 2022 Our Life section feature "Best Bets" highlights five local calendar events happening this week. Advice articles Combine incomes, debt -- everything Give clunker new lease on life OVER EASY: Another day in paradise How to choose a Medicare supplemental policy Boyfriend's bedroom gets a bit crowded on weekends Reader questions about couponing Lonely widow mulls offer from younger acquaintance Recovering alcoholic feels helpless as cousin implodes Best places to buy eyeglasses Boyfriend's true colors emerge after he moves in How to stop worrying that your housing bubble is about to burst OVER EASY: Making the best of it Adaptive clothing takes the stress out of getting dressed Local Faces Local faces: June 11, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Jun 11, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local events and people. Life on Twitter A Twitter List by leddinlife