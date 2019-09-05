Brews, bikes and Baylee the dog will be on tap at the Steam Hollow Brewing Co. this weekend.
A motorcycle run and concert at the brewery in Manteno will be held Saturday. It’s the first of what co-owner Natalie White hopes to be an annual event.
Proceeds from the event will benefit It’s A Pittie Rescue, a non-profit organization based in Peotone, dedicated to helping pit bull terriers (as well as cats and other breeds of dogs) find loving homes.
“It’s the perfect time of year to ride for a cause,” White said.
She and her husband, Blane, also a Steam Hollow owner, have rescued pit bulls of their own, so animal adoption is a cause near to her heart. The brewery has held previous events to benefit IPR, as previously reported by the Daily Journal.
The motorcycle run will begin at Steam Hollow with registration at 9 a.m., followed by an 85-mile ride traveling through fellow “biker bars” in the area.
The ride will circle back around to the brewery, where music, food, drinks and raffles will promptly keep the party going.
Four bands will provide live entertainment, beginning with Hoosier Ditty taking the stage at 1:30 p.m. Jimmy Sarr and Dear John Tractor are also among the lineup, with Lupo closing out the night with a performance from 8 to 11 p.m.
All bands will be making their Steam Hollow debut on Saturday, but that’s not all the event has to offer.
Also making its debut is a special drink brewed for IPR by Blane, complete with exclusive packaging for the brewery’s very first canned beer.
“It’s a bohemian-style pilsner, so its slightly sweet with a biscuit-y/bready maltiness,” Natalie said. “It’s a light beer that’s very drinkable as an all-day beer.”
The drink will be available on tap, as well as in packs of four.
To commemorate the day and raise additional funds for IPR, the Whites recently released a commemorative t-shirt for the event. One hundred percent of the proceeds will directly benefit IPR. The shirts can be purchased for $25 (with an additional $2 fee for size 2XL) at Steam Hollow while supplies last, regardless of one’s participation in the bike run.
The event was made possible by a collaboration between the Whites and fellow IPR members Mike Rygiewicz, Stephanie Bogumil and Lyndsay Crouse with help provided by the numerous volunteers working the event, White said.
“It takes a team to put together something like this,” she said, “and it highlights our love and dedication to these dogs.”
Finally, a few furry friends from It’s A Pittie Rescue will also be making an appearance.
Baylee, Brontee and Daisy, who are adoptable through IPR, will visit the brewery alongside the White family’s own foster dogs, Gusto and Valor.
The bike run begins at Steam Hollow at 11 a.m. Saturday. The cost is $15 for single riders or $25 for couples.
For those not participating in the run, admission to the afterparty concert is $5 per person.
For more information, find the event on Steam Hollow’s Facebook page.
