More than 40 years ago, Jack Sikma, Kankakee County’s “Wichert Wonder,” won the NBA championship in 1979 with the Seattle Supersonics.

He was only in his second professional season. He made the All-Rookie team one year earlier after starring at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington.

Sikma was a new NBA All Star in that title year, the first of seven times he would make the All-Star team. His 33 points led the Sonics past the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference Finals. The Sonics dispatched the then-named Bullets 4-1 in the finals.

