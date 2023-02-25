IMH's Prompt Care 10,000th patient

Danielle McGee, MD, left, and Jayme Lottinville, RN, BSN, right, were on staff when the 10,000th patient, Victor Cardenas Jr., middle, came on Feb. 11.

 Photo provided/IMH

During 2020, Iroquois Memorial Hospital saw the community’s growing need for after-hours health care services to treat patients of all ages for minor illnesses and injuries. On Nov. 9, 2020, the 24/7 all MD-staffed IMH Prompt Care opened its doors to the public.

“Each patient who visits IMH Prompt Care receives quality, one-on-one care from highly skilled professionals, and with great success, they recently celebrated treating their 10,000th patient, just two short years later,” read a news release from IMH.

Danielle McGee, MD, and Jayme Lottinville, RN, BSN, were on staff when the 10,000th patient, Victor Cardenas Jr., visited on Feb. 11.

