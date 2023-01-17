Iroquois Memorial Hospital

Iroquois Memorial Hospital is holding a lab fair through Saturday.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

IROQUOIS COUNTY — Iroquois Memorial Hospital will be holding its “Know Your Numbers” Lab Fair from 7-10 a.m. now through Saturday in the main lobby each morning. The hospital, located at 200 North Laird Lane, Watseka, also will be holding a free community health fair throughout the week.

The IMH “Know Your Numbers” Lab Fair offers a blood panel with health screenings for a nominal fee. This blood panel and health screenings consists of a Lipid Panel (cholesterol, triglyceride, HDL), complete blood count with automated differential and a comprehensive chemistry panel which includes: ALT, AST, albumin, alkaline phosphatase, bilirubin, calcium, chloride, creatinine, glucose (blood sugar), sodium, potassium, total protein and urea nitrogen.

Additional screenings are also available at an extra cost. Additional screenings include: Ferritin, thyroid profile, PSA screenings, glycohemoglobin, vitamin D and hepatitis C.

