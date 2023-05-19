Old Courthouse Museum in Watseka (copy)

The Old Courthouse Museum is located at 103 W. Cherry, Watseka.

Daily Journal staff report

The Iroquois County Genealogical Society, as always, has a lot going on for the general public to enjoy.

June 12 is National Women in Uniform Day. The ICGS will present a program — “Women in the Military” — in the courtroom of the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka. The event starts at 6:30 p.m., with refreshments and conversation following.

