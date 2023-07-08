Iroquois County Fair Talent Show (copy)

Vocalist Addison Lewis, of Hoopeston, performs the song 'Good Girl' in the senior division during the 2022 Iroquois County Fair Talent Show. The fair and talent show will return this month.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

The Iroquois Fair Talent Show will be held in front of the grandstand opening at 5 p.m. July 18 prior to the Queen Contest.

The 51st talent show will have contestants in two levels. Among the Junior Division contestants will be:

• The dance group Elite Energy with dancers: Reece Castongia, Dahlia Johnson, Addison McTaggart, Alari Moreland, Natalie Tatro, and Melody Vice dancing to “Crown Up”

Recommended for you