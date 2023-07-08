top story Iroquois County Fair talent show returns July 18 Daily Journal staff report Jul 8, 2023 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Vocalist Addison Lewis, of Hoopeston, performs the song 'Good Girl' in the senior division during the 2022 Iroquois County Fair Talent Show. The fair and talent show will return this month. Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Iroquois Fair Talent Show will be held in front of the grandstand opening at 5 p.m. July 18 prior to the Queen Contest.The 51st talent show will have contestants in two levels. Among the Junior Division contestants will be:• The dance group Elite Energy with dancers: Reece Castongia, Dahlia Johnson, Addison McTaggart, Alari Moreland, Natalie Tatro, and Melody Vice dancing to “Crown Up”• Ainsley Niewold will bring a rousing trumpet solo• The dance group The First Impressions with dancers: Haddie Devries, Eleanora Hildebrand, Emmaline Hildebrand, Carroll Prince and Melody Vice dancing to “You’re Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile”• Paige Miller will bring to life a Broadway hit from “Hamilton”• The Drama Llamas will bring to the stage their rendition of “The Young and the Soapless”• Abby Tindle will sing “This is Me”• Reed Goldenstein will hit the piano with a rousing medley• Claire Schumacher will sing “Almost There” from “The Princess and the Frog”• Kate Sabol and Ellie Simpson will partner up on the piano with “Bluegrass Bounce”• Natalie Ader will round out the Junior Division singing the hit “Tishomingo.”Senior Division will present its talent with:• Julia Hilgerman belting out “Therapy” from “Tik Tik Boom”• Rachael Dexter will sparkle with “In My Dreams” from “Anastasia”• Marisa Clark will sing “When He Sees Me” from “Waitress”• Julia Hilgerman and Lillian Unger will finish out the Senior Division with “You Give Love a Bad Name.”The division winners will be performing in January 2024 during the annual IAAF convention at the annual IAAF State Talent Contest.Trophies are sponsored by Country Theatre Workshop of Cissna Park. Monetary awards and entry fees to the state contest are sponsored by the Iroquois County Fair.The Talent Show Committee consists of Pat Ward, Pam Hibbert, Gary Cahoe, and Jordyn Ward.For more information on the fair and the talent show, go to iroquoiscofair.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: The best of friends Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: The best of friends Follow Lifestyles on Instagram e-Edition Log-In Replica of the print edition optimized for your computer, tablet or phone. Search the whole paper, including ads! You can even print it, if you'd like. Log in to the e-edition Or click to view subscription options Weekly Calendar Life Best Bets: Week of July 3-9 Daily Journal staff report Jul 3, 2023 Our Life section feature "Best Bets" highlights local calendar events happening this week, including the annual Les Artisans Summer Market and holiday fireworks. Advice articles Wife eager to enjoy hobby with longtime male friends Couple takes it slow as romance develops Prices dropping on these 13 grocery items Tips for discounted day trip and vacation attractions Be smart about paying off debt Best meal delivery services for seniors who don't cook Marriage of convenience has become inconvenient Strict schedule leaves little room to adjust 10 mistakes to avoid when booking your next flight Lunch group's self-appointed driver should be red-flagged Aunt is afraid that helping nephew might carry high cost All you need to know to fire up the BBQ and get grilling How to locate interesting volunteer opportunities in your area