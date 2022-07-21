Iroquois County Fair sign

The Iroquois County Fair will return today through 24 at 1390 E. 2000N Road, Watseka. Fair organizers are seeking entries for the talent show that takes place on Family Fun Night.

 Iroquois County Fair

The Iroquois County Fair kicked off this week and continues with events and will run through Sunday. The fair takes place at 1390 E 2000 North Rd, Watseka. For more information, go to iroquoiscofair.com.

THURSDAY

• 8 a.m. Junior Shows in Beef, Sheep, Swine, Horse, Dairy Goat (Meat Goat one hour later); 4-H & Junior Rabbit Show

