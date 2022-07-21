The Iroquois County Fair kicked off this week and continues with events and will run through Sunday. The fair takes place at 1390 E 2000 North Rd, Watseka. For more information, go to iroquoiscofair.com.
THURSDAY
• 8 a.m. Junior Shows in Beef, Sheep, Swine, Horse, Dairy Goat (Meat Goat one hour later); 4-H & Junior Rabbit Show
• 9 a.m. General 4-H Projects & Cloverbud Judging by Club
10 a.m. Egg Parachute Drop – Kid’s Zone
• Noon Junior & Open Building Opens; Commercial Buildings Open
• 1:30 p.m. General 4-H Projects Judging by Club
• 2 p.m. 4-H Dog Obedience Show
• 2 to 4 p.m. Touch-a-Truck – Kid’s Zone
• 6 p.m. to close Swyear Amusements (2 for 1)
• 7:30 p.m. Demo Derby
• 8 p.m. Commercial Buildings Close
• 9 p.m. Junior & Open Building Closes
FRIDAY
• 8 a.m. Draft Horse Show
• 10 a.m. Teamwork Course – Kid’s Zone
• 11 a.m. Draft Horse Hitch Show
• Noon Junior & Open Building Opens; Commercial Buildings Open
• 1 p.m. 4-H & FFA Livestock Sale
• 1 to 5 p.m. Quilt Show – 4-H Center
• 3 p.m. Water Balloon Toss – Kid’s Zone
• 4 p.m. 4-H Style Show
• 5:30 p.m. Open Style Show (Following 4-H Show)
• 6 to close Swyear Amusements – Regular Price
• 7 p.m. Latting Rodeo
• 8 p.m. Commercial Buildings Close
• 9 to 11 p.m.Teen Barn Dance – DJ Tim Williams
• 9 p.m. Junior & Open Building Closes
SATURDAY
• 7:30 a.m. Gaming Expo Horse Show
• 8 a.m. Open Shows for Beef, Sheep, Swine, Dairy Goat (Meat Goat one hour later); Adult and Youth Rabbit; Annual Tractor Drive
• 8:30 a.m. Open Gaming Horse Show
• 9 a.m. Rock Painting – Kid’s Zone
• 11 a.m. Illiana Remote Control Truck & Tractor Pull; Twister – Kid’s Zone
• 11:30 a.m. Tractor Drive Returns
• Noon Junior & Open Building Opens; Commercial Buildings Open
• 1 p.m. Parade of Tractors at the Grandstand; Pedal Tractor Pull registration – Slow Boys
• 1 p.m. to close Swyear Amusements
• 2 p.m. Pedal Tractor Pull – Slow Boys Tent; Barn Tours – Start at Swine Barn
• 3 p.m. Costume Goat Show
• 4 p.m. Barn Tours – Start at Swine Barn
• 7 p.m. Christian Music Concert – Building 429, I Am They and Apollo Ltd
• 8 p.m. Commercial Buildings Close
• 9 p.m. Junior & Open Building Closes
SUNDAY
• 8 a.m. Open Pleasure Horse Show
• 9:30 a.m. All Faith Church Service
• 10:30 a.m. Obstacle Course Relay – Kid’s Zone
• 11 a.m. Tractor Pull
• Noon Junior & Open Building Opens; Commercial Buildings Open
• 1 p.m. to close Swyear Amusements — Armbands
• 1 p.m. Costume Sheep Lead Contest
• 3 p.m. Bingo – Kid’s Zone
• 6 p.m. Tractor Pull; Livestock and General Projects released
For more information, contact the Fairgrounds Office at 815-683-2359.