The 2022 Iroquois County Christmas Cantata, “Hope of the Broken World,” was the first in several years because of COVID-19. Co-directors are Erik Parmenter, Denise Kosik and Jessica Fehland, but for 2022, past director Pat Neal stepped in to help the group.

Each year, the cantata chooses an Iroquois County organization to receive freewill donations collected at each presentation. This year, nonprofit IMH Hospice Memorial Fund was chosen. The presentation took place recently with Kosik, Fehland and Neal presenting a check to IMH Hospice RN Clinical Coordinator Mallory Redeker.

Neal, who spearheaded the cantata for many years, stepped forward to help out in 2022. She stepped into the director’s shoes as Kosik was dealing with limitations of standing for long periods of time. She even noted to Neal, “I may be joining the ranks of the singers who sit!”

