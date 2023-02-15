Daily Journal staff report

The 2022 Iroquois County Christmas Cantata, “Hope of the Broken World,” was the first in several years because of COVID-19. Co-directors are Erik Parmenter, Denise Kosik and Jessica Fehland, but for 2022, past director Pat Neal stepped in to help the group.

Each year, the cantata chooses an Iroquois County organization to receive freewill donations collected at each presentation. This year, nonprofit IMH Hospice Memorial Fund was chosen. The presentation took place recently with Kosik, Fehland and Neal presenting a check to IMH Hospice RN Clinical Coordinator Mallory Redeker.

