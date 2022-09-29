Iroquois County Cantata Choir

The Iroquois County Cantata Choir in 2013.

 Center Street Productions/Phil Gioja

The Iroquois County Cantata Choir will be home for Christmas.

“Hope of the Broken World” will be presented this year by the choir, and singers seventh grade and older are welcome to join the 2022 choir as it celebrates the birth of Jesus in this unique, ecumenical way.

Choir members can choose to come to practices at First Christian Church/Living Hope Church, 546 N. 6th St., in Watseka on Sundays beginning at 1 p.m. Oct. 2 and/or Tuesday nights at 6:30 p.m. beginning Oct. 4.

