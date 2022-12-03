Iroquois County Cantata Choir

The Iroquois County Cantata Choir in 2013.

 Center Street Productions/Phil Gioja

Daily Journal staff report

The Iroquois County Cantata Choir will be home for Christmas.

“Hope of the Broken World” will be presented this year by the choir, celebrating the birth of Jesus in this unique, ecumenical way. This is the 46th year of the Christmas pageant, and this year’s show is written by Dave Clark and David T. Clydesdale.

Recommended for you