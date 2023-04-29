RLP-616 copy

The first signs of spring are here with Save The Date invites on the fridge, ushering in a new wedding season. But this year, 62% of wedding guests across the country said they are feeling stressed about how much they’ll spend to celebrate the big day.

A national survey by Bankrate found the average American plans to spend $611 per wedding this year. Travel and accommodations make up the largest piece of the bill with gifts and attire close behind.

Splitting up the data by age, Bankrate found Gen Z and Millennials will be spending even more than average with both generations spending around $1,200 per wedding.

