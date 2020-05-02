The community continues to show its support for the medical community at AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital through the donation of meals and personal protective equipment, as well as words of encouragement on social media and through prayers. "Every act of kindness has been appreciated by our physicians and staff and has kept us motivated during this challenging time. We feel extremely fortunate to serve this amazing community and appreciate your support," the hospital said on its Facebook page. AMITA Health's Kathy Peterson shares with our readers just a few photos of how the community support has affected the St. Mary's team.
In this together: AMITA Health St. Mary's thanks the community for support
- Photos provided by Kathy Peterson | AMITA Health
-
-
- 0
Trending Stories
Articles
- Gary Moore: Shopping with zombies
- Bourbonnais man arrested in 3 robberies
- 'We have to make a living'
- Gloria Goodberlet
- Death notices: April 30, 2020
- Death notices: April 29, 2020
- Susan Hillman
- Former McNamara star Ward signs with Arizona Cardinals
- Northfield Square Mall to open stores for retail-to-go
- Farmers' market becomes a driving force
Images
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up for our Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!