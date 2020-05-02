The community continues to show its support for the medical community at AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital through the donation of meals and personal protective equipment, as well as words of encouragement on social media and through prayers. "Every act of kindness has been appreciated by our physicians and staff and has kept us motivated during this challenging time. We feel extremely fortunate to serve this amazing community and appreciate your support," the hospital said on its Facebook page. AMITA Health's Kathy Peterson shares with our readers just a few photos of how the community support has affected the St. Mary's team.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.