WATSEKA — Iroquois Memorial Hospital’s Business & Industry/Outreach Director, Mary Kay Lavicka, was honored with the Community Service Award at the East Central Illinois Community Action Agency’s (ECICAA) 58th Annual Dinner and Business Meeting on April 21. The ECICAA is helping change lives in Iroquois, Ford and Vermilon counties by providing information, training, education and partnership services.

In her nearly 30 year role at IMH, Lavicka has worked to cultivate relationships and collaborate with area employers and community organizations serving as a health and wellness resource.

“Helping create a positive relationship with employers, promoting worksite wellness … and making it easy to access our services at IMH is my goal,” said Lavicka in a news release.

Recommended for you