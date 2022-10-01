...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM
CDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds to 25 kt and significant waves to 6 ft
occasionally to 8 feet expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 3 PM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
WATSEKA — Iroquois Memorial Hospital and Ella & E Boutique — Janell’s Jems & Company will host Sip & Shop, a Women’s Wellness Event. The event is set for 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday and will be held at Ella & E Boutique — Janell’s Jems & Company, 410 E. Crescent St., Gilman.
The Sip & Shop Women’s Wellness Event is an open house that will allow participants to talk freely with medical professionals about breast health and women’s health while enjoying light refreshments, raffle prizes and being able to shop a variety of women’s boutique clothing and unique re-purposed decor.
In attendance will be Chelsea Wichtner, FNP-BC, from IMH Medical Group in Gilman and Jennifer Grant, RPA, IMH Breast Care Navigator. Raffle prizes will include a women’s pamper basket from IMH.
For more information or any questions, call Mary Kay Lavicka at 815-432-7960.