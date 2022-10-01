Iroquois Memorial Hospital

Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

Daily Journal staff report

WATSEKA — Iroquois Memorial Hospital and Ella & E Boutique — Janell’s Jems & Company will host Sip & Shop, a Women’s Wellness Event. The event is set for 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday and will be held at Ella & E Boutique — Janell’s Jems & Company, 410 E. Crescent St., Gilman.

The Sip & Shop Women’s Wellness Event is an open house that will allow participants to talk freely with medical professionals about breast health and women’s health while enjoying light refreshments, raffle prizes and being able to shop a variety of women’s boutique clothing and unique re-purposed decor.

Recommended for you