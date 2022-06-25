IMC in Momence hosting Sunday community giveaway Daily Journal staff report Jun 25, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MOMENCE — From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church, 119 Market St., Momence, IMC will host a Farmworkers Community Event & Giveaway. Goya will be supplying items for a free food distribution. The opportunity for vaccination is available, and those who get vaccinated will receive a free computer. Limited quantities are available on a first-come, first-serve basis per residential household. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Father-daughter dance Taylor Leddin-McMaster | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Father-daughter dance Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of June 22-28 Daily Journal staff report Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of June 22-28 CALENDAR Weekly Calendar Life Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of June 22-28 Daily Journal staff report Jun 22, 2022 Our Life section feature "Best Bets" highlights five local calendar events happening this week. Advice articles 5 nontoxic methods for killing weeds that really work Probably not worth the gamble OVER EASY: A daydreaming kind of summer Man's history as abuse victim affects marriage Wife feels it's the end of the line with drunk hubby 8 things you can do to survive tough times Combine incomes, debt -- everything Give clunker new lease on life OVER EASY: Another day in paradise How to choose a Medicare supplemental policy Boyfriend's bedroom gets a bit crowded on weekends Reader questions about couponing Lonely widow mulls offer from younger acquaintance Local Faces Local faces: June 11, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Jun 11, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local events and people. Life on Twitter A Twitter List by leddinlife