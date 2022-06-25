Daily Journal logo

MOMENCE — From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church, 119 Market St., Momence, IMC will host a Farmworkers Community Event & Giveaway. 

Goya will be supplying items for a free food distribution. The opportunity for vaccination is available, and those who get vaccinated will receive a free computer. 

Limited quantities are available on a first-come, first-serve basis per residential household. 

Recommended for you