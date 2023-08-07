Illinois Rock & Roll HOF Museum

The Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 is located at 9 West Cass St., Joliet.

 Photo submitted

JOLIET — The Illinois Rock and Roll Museum on Route 66 will hold its 3rd Annual Hall of Fame Induction Award Ceremony on Sept. 17 at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet.

“This year’s exceptional list of inductees showcases the depth of home grown talent Illinois has provided to all genres of music,” said Ron Romero, the museum’s Chairman of the Board, in a news release. “It will be another incredible star-studded evening for all music lovers.”

The Class of 2023 Hall of Fame band or solo artist inductees include Earth, Wind & Fire, The Cryan’ Shames, The Shadows of Knight, Nat King Cole and Miles Davis. This year’s songwriter inductee is John Prine. Chicago area disc jockey Bob Sirott will be inducted in the DJ category. WLUP-FM “The Loop” will be inducted in the radio station category and Alligator Records, founded in Chicago in 1971, will be inducted in the record label category.

