Illinois Author Contest is accepting submissions of adult and young adult fiction to be recognized as the top indie-published eBooks in Illinois.
Winners in each category will receive $2,000 as well as:
• Honors at the 2023 Indie Author Day Reception
• Opportunities to promote the winning title at Illinois public libraries
• Inclusion in a full-page spread in Library Journal, one of America’s oldest and most renowned trade publications for library news
• Opportunities to earn royalties through the IAP Select collection (ePUB format required for eligibility)
According to a news release, creation of the Illinois Author Project gives librarians not only a chance to engage with a growing group of fresh literary voices but also an opportunity to play an active role in the discovery and promotion of new works.
For indie-published authors, the contest is a way to elevate their careers and expand their readership. Along with the accolade of the award and its perks, being recognized by librarians creates credibility and visibility in the growing marketplace of digital content and indie-published books. Winning authors will reach hundreds, if not thousands, of new readers via the library and can also leverage being an award-winning indie author for additional marketing opportunities.
Each book that is submitted to the contest must be:
• Independently-published
• In the category of adult or young adult fiction
• Written by an Illinois resident
• Available in either ePUB (strongly encouraged) or PDF format
