The Illinois Conservation Foundation and the Kankakee County Farm Bureau Foundation currently have openings for applications for scholarships.
Illinois Conservation Foundation
Applications are being accepted by the Illinois Conservation Foundation for the 2023 Conservation Achievement Scholarship program.
The foundation annually awards scholarships to outstanding high school seniors in Illinois who demonstrate effective, voluntary, long-term dedication to the preservation, protection or enhancement of the state’s natural resources.
Four scholarships of $2,000 each are available for the current school year. One of the scholarships is reserved for a qualified applicant who is a dependent of a current employee of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
“The ICF Conservation Achievement Scholarship program rewards high school students interested in conservation stewardship with an eye toward encouraging them to focus their studies on enhancing and protecting our natural resources,” said Colleen Callahan, chair of the Illinois Conservation Foundation Board of Directors and director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, in a news release.
The ICF Conservation Achievement Scholarships have been awarded since 2005. Applicants must be an Illinois resident and a senior in an Illinois high school. Applications must be received by March 3.
Detailed instructions and the 2023 application form can be accessed through the ICF website at ilconservation.org.
Kankakee County Farm Bureau Foundation
The Kankakee County Farm Bureau Foundation is proud to offer scholarships to support those furthering their education in an agriculturally related field of study. The County Farm Bureau’s Foundation has announced that its scholarships for graduating high school seniors will be $1,500 each this year.
In addition the scholarships being available to graduating high school seniors, the program expanded in 2015 to include support for those other than high school seniors. Through contributions from Farm Bureau members, businesses and other organizations, this educational support is made possible.
To date, $137,300 in scholarships has been awarded to Kankakee County students who are furthering their agricultural education. Last year, eight scholarships were awarded in the amount of $1,500 each which included four graduating high school seniors and four recipients of the Kevin Yohnka Memorial Renewable Scholarship.
Scholarships for high school seniors: Scholarships of $1,500 each will be made available this year to the 2023 high school graduating class.
Applications are available from high school guidance counselors, agriculture advisors, and at the Kankakee County Farm Bureau office. Electronic copies and fillable forms of the application may also be requested by contacting the Farm Bureau office. Completed applications will be due at the Farm Bureau office (or postmarked) by March 31.
The scholarships are offered to high school seniors whose primary residence is in Kankakee County or are a Kankakee County Farm Bureau member family. Applicants must be accepted to an accredited postsecondary educational institution with an agriculture-related field of study. Accredited post-secondary schools include colleges, universities, junior and community colleges, and technical and vocational schools.
The applications will be assessed on four categories: demonstrated interest in agriculture, character and personality, academic performance and honors, and financial need.
The 2023 scholarship recipients will be notified in May of 2023 but the funds will not be disbursed until the student has completed his or her first grading period at the post-secondary school with a “C” grade point average or better.
During that grading period, the recipient also must be a full-time student at his or her educational institution and enrolled in an agricultural field of study. The scholarship funds will then be disbursed to the scholarship recipient to be applied to post-secondary education expenses. Recipients are to submit official grade transcripts by March 1, 2024 or the scholarship will be forfeited.
Renewable scholarships: The Foundation is again making available a renewable scholarship for last year’s 2022 scholarship recipients. This renewable scholarship is known as the Kevin Yohnka Memorial scholarship and will be in the same denomination matching the recipient’s first year scholarship amount.
To be considered for this renewable scholarship, the applicant must submit an essay no longer than one page to the Foundation by (or postmarked by) March 31. The essay should detail experiences of their first semester or their cumulative time at their post-secondary school. Based on the essays, the Foundation will choose recipients for this Kevin Yohnka Memorial renewable scholarship.
As with the high school senior scholarships, the funds will not be disbursed until the student has completed his or her next grading period at the post-secondary school with a cumulative “C” grade point average or better.
During that grading period, the recipient also must be a full-time student at his or her educational institution and enrolled in an agricultural field of study. The scholarship funds will then be disbursed to the scholarship recipient to be applied to post-secondary education expenses. Recipients are to submit official grade transcripts by March 1, 2024 or the scholarship will be forfeited.
Financial Support to other full-time students: The Foundation continues making scholarship opportunities available to those other than high school seniors. These Continuing Education scholarships are in the amount of $1,500 each. To be eligible for consideration, the applicant must be accepted or enrolled as a full-time student at an accredited postsecondary school to study an agriculturally related field.
These applicants could include transfer students, students who have changed their field of study to an agriculturally related field, those who wish to return to school to further their agricultural education and others. Applicants with ties to Kankakee County, Illinois or a Kankakee County Farm Bureau member family will be given preference.
Applications for this scholarship are available at the Farm Bureau office. As with other scholarships and financial assistance, final judgement of applications and qualifications will be at the discretion of the Foundation board. Completed applications will be due at the Farm Bureau office on (or postmarked by) March 31.
As with the high school senior scholarships, the funds will not be disbursed until the student has completed his or her next grading period at the post-secondary school with a cumulative “C” grade point average or better.
During that grading period, the recipient also must be a full-time student at his or her educational institution and enrolled in an agricultural field of study. The scholarship funds will then be disbursed to the scholarship recipient to be applied to post-secondary education expenses. Recipients are to submit official grade transcripts by March 1, 2024 or the scholarship will be forfeited.
Financial Support for other agriculturally-related educational programming: The Foundation would also like to remind those who are participating in agriculturally related workshops, conferences, classes, study sessions and other programs that financial assistance for those programs is available as well.
To be eligible for consideration, the applicant must be accepted or applying to an agriculturally related program. The application must be submitted at least one month in advance of the
program for which the applicant is seeking financial assistance. The program syllabus, contact information for the sponsoring agency or instructor, and costs associated with participation must be included with the application.
Applicants with ties to Kankakee County, Illinois or a Kankakee County Farm Bureau member family will be given preference. Criteria for awarding financial assistance include program relevance to agriculture, program quality, and the applicant’s demonstrated interest in agriculture. Final judgement of applications and qualifications will be at the discretion of the Foundation board.
The Kankakee County Farm Bureau Foundation was established in 2003 with the purpose of promoting agriculture education. At the November, 2004 Kankakee County Farm Bureau® Foundation annual meeting, it was decided to create a scholarship program to promote and support the further study of agriculture.
Members of the Foundation board include: Paula Karlock, President; Kelly Knobloch, Vice President; Katelynn Ohrt, Secretary; Patrick Koerner, Treasurer; and directors Dr. Joseph Meisenbach, Clayton Abbott and Ted Petersen III. Although a separate entity, the Kankakee County Farm Bureau provides staff and resources for the promotion and operation of the Foundation.