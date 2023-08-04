Members of the Iroquois County Genealogical Society are set to present a program on Iroquois County's one-room schools. The program will be presented at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka.

Attendees will be able to tour the one-room school room in the museum where they can check out the books of all one-room schools in the county. There will be pictures of the schools and some students. Those who attend may find someone they know in the photos.

The one-room school of the museum contains lesson books from the past, an old school bell, and, most interesting, the different types of desks that were used. There's even a chalkboard.

