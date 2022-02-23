Old Courthouse Museum in Watseka (copy)

Iroquois County’s Genealogical Society operates out of the Old Courthouse Museum.

The Iroquois County Genealogical Society (ICGS) sponsors programs during the year as part of its “Unique Stories of Iroquois County.” At 1 p.m. March 13, Mary Buhr will present a program on the Indians of Iroquois County. The program will take place in the courtroom of the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry St., Watseka.

Extensive research on local Indians has been done, and a lot of information has been compiled for this program. The program will tell which tribes were located here and reveal if they were friendly or unfriendly, where in the county they actually lived and what happened to them.

As the ICGS is a nonprofit organization, the program is free, but donations are always appreciated. Light refreshments will be available after the program.

The ICGS planned and prepared a Groundhog Day dinner Feb. 2; however, because of the snowstorm that closed down most businesses, the event only lasted a couple of hours. The group has decided to try the fundraiser again on the first day of spring, March 21. More information on the menu will be made available at a later date.

The ICGS is located in the Old Courthouse Museum. Standard office hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday. For more information, call 815-432-3730, or email iroqgene@gmail.com.