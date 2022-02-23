...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...
East Branch Du Page River at Bolingbrook affecting Will and
DuPage Counties.
Kankakee River near Wilmington affecting Will, Kankakee and
Grundy Counties.
Sugar Creek at Milford affecting Iroquois County.
For the Kankakee River...including Dunns Bridge, Shelby, Momence,
Wilmington...elevated river levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov
The next statement is expected around 1200 AM CST late tonight.
...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and/or snowmelt and/or ice jam
continues.
* WHERE...Kankakee River near Wilmington.
* WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 5.0 feet, minor lowland flooding begins in areas
immediately adjacent to the river.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 5.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 5.3
feet this afternoon.
- Action stage is 5.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 6.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
The Iroquois County Genealogical Society (ICGS) sponsors programs during the year as part of its “Unique Stories of Iroquois County.” At 1 p.m. March 13, Mary Buhr will present a program on the Indians of Iroquois County. The program will take place in the courtroom of the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry St., Watseka.
Extensive research on local Indians has been done, and a lot of information has been compiled for this program. The program will tell which tribes were located here and reveal if they were friendly or unfriendly, where in the county they actually lived and what happened to them.
As the ICGS is a nonprofit organization, the program is free, but donations are always appreciated. Light refreshments will be available after the program.
The ICGS planned and prepared a Groundhog Day dinner Feb. 2; however, because of the snowstorm that closed down most businesses, the event only lasted a couple of hours. The group has decided to try the fundraiser again on the first day of spring, March 21. More information on the menu will be made available at a later date.
The ICGS is located in the Old Courthouse Museum. Standard office hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday. For more information, call 815-432-3730, or email iroqgene@gmail.com.