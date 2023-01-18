...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 AM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds to 30 kt with occasional gales to 35 kt and
significant waves to 6 ft occasionally to 8 feet expected.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor, IL to Michigan City, IN and Northerly
Island to Calumet Harbor, IL.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Iroquois County’s Genealogical Society operates out of the Old Courthouse Museum.
WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Genealogical Society, a nonprofit organization, will host a Groundhog Day (pulled pork sandwich) fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 2. The event will take place at the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka.
The time of 3 p.m. is tentative, as serving will stop when the food is sold out.
The cost of a meal is a donation. The menu includes the sandwich, baked beans, cole slaw, broccoli salad, potato salad and dessert. Diners can eat-in or get their meal to go.
The ICGS is located in the museum. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
The group is available to help those who are just beginning to research their family roots or to assist the seasoned researcher. A One-on-One is offered when needed, so if you would like a volunteer researcher to help you with your genealogical quest, call 815-432-3730. The group also provides a variety of events during the year, including the popular cemetery walks.
View reader-submitted photos of local people, events and organizations. To submit a photo, please email localfaces@daily-journal.com with caption information and the name of who is submitting the photo.