Old Courthouse Museum in Watseka

Iroquois County’s Genealogical Society operates out of the Old Courthouse Museum.

WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Genealogical Society, a nonprofit organization, will host a Groundhog Day (pulled pork sandwich) fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 2. The event will take place at the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka.

The time of 3 p.m. is tentative, as serving will stop when the food is sold out.

The cost of a meal is a donation. The menu includes the sandwich, baked beans, cole slaw, broccoli salad, potato salad and dessert. Diners can eat-in or get their meal to go.

