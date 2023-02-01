Old Courthouse Museum in Watseka (copy)

Iroquois County’s Genealogical Society operates out of the Old Courthouse Museum.

 Photo submitted

Daily Journal staff report

WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Genealogical Society, a nonprofit organization, will host a Groundhog Day (pulled pork sandwich) fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday. The event will take place at the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka.

The time of 3 p.m. is tentative, as serving will stop when the food is sold out.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Jan. 30 edition incorrectly listed the date Groundhog Day event by the Iroquois County Genealogical Society. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.

