Daily Journal staff report
Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena will be offering Tutus and Blades Class starting Saturday, Jan. 8. This new hybrid class introduces ballet and ice skating to boys and girls ages 4 to 7.
Join Coach Hailee for a 25-minute beginner off-ice ballet class, including basic positions, stretching and more. Then take to the ice for a 25-minute Ice Explorers class where skaters will learn to fundamentals of skating in a relaxed environment. Skate rental is included in this class but ballet shoes must be brought to class.
This is a seven week class that runs from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. starting Jan. 8. Registration ends on Jan. 5.
For more information and to register, go to bit.ly/3FDTebK.