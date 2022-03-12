The University of Illinois’ horiticulture program is hosting a series of free spring-themed webinars, including one titled “Pelleted Seeds” and the other “Jumping Worms.” To register for one or both programs, go to go.illinois.edu/fourseasons.
To request a reasonable accommodation, email Gemini Bhalsod at gbhalsod@illinois.edu. Early requests are encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet access needs.
The workshop is part of Extension’s Four Seasons Gardening workshop series.
Pelleted Seeds
At 1:30 p.m. March 29, this program will explain how pelleted seeds improve planting ease and germination rates.
Tiny seeds provide challenges for gardeners trying to evenly space lettuce, onion, carrot and herb seeds. Pelleted seeds are coated with a biodegradable material and easier to hold and plant.
The colorful coating also protects the seed, improving germination rates. Pre-treated seeds can be exposed to water, then dried before being coated, which also aids in germination. Pelleted seeds are only viable for one year, said Mary Fisher, University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator.
Jumping Worms
At 1:30 p.m. April 26, this program will explain how to keep jumping worms from damaging lawns, gardens and natural areas.
Illinois Extension forestry research specialist Chris Evans said the worms are voracious eaters that decrease soil quality and reduce organic matter.
“As the worms feed, they alter the soil by increasing aggregate size, creating larger clumps with more space in between,” Evans said.
The worm’s actions deplete the soil nutrients and decrease the soil’s ability to hold moisture.
During time, the soil begins to look like coffee grounds. The worm’s tiny eggs can survive Illinois winters.
Evans will provide advice for home and commercial lawn and garden owners on recognizing and reducing the damage of jumping worms during this webinar.