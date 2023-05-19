Kultivators May

At the Kankakee Kultivators’ May meeting Ann Harms, left, and Josie Barnett share tips on this year’s best bets for successful container gardening.

 Photo provided/Connie Lemon

Daily Journal staff report

With the arrival of spring weather, the Kankakee Kultivators have already held two major work parties in the Column Garden and the Let Freedom Ring Garden on the grounds of the Kankakee County Historical Museum. Kultivators “perennially” weed, rake, redesign, purchase, divide, plant, prune and otherwise shoulder responsibility for these gardens.

“Thanks this year to representatives from the Museum and Kankakee’s Park District Board, too, for pitching in at the club’s first two mornings of gardening/spring clean-up,” club members said in a news release.

