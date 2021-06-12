Art and Barb Mantoan’s garden was just a vision, “a twinkle in their eyes,” more than 20 years ago, when they were a younger couple imagining the outdoor world they wanted to create for themselves.
It is the realization of that dream, that intimate world and its evolution, the Mantoans will be inviting garden walkers to experience June 24. The Kankakee Kultivators, presenters of the Annual Garden Tour & Faire, are exceedingly grateful to Art and Barb for sharing this one day in their garden’s ongoing, changing life.
From its pond at their front door, into the shady woods-lined quiet of their upper garden, past their meditation garden and flowing beds, and out into the sun-filled “flats” down along the river, this garden is filled with details of the Mantoans’ evolving vision.
Barb, creative and now extremely knowledgeable about flowers and other smaller plants, has filled their shaded beds with many unusual hostas, a whole education of ground covers with their varying textures and many other shade-lovers to add sparkle. She is an inspired arranger of both indoor and outdoor plants.
Similar to a group of jazzmen improvising, her plants offer striking solos yet highlight each other, making great “music” together.
Art — an expert in the science of soils, landscape plants, their installation and care — partners with Barb as her encouraging enthusiast and facilitator. However, Art is the creative artist when it comes to his tree projects, his hardscapes and his vegetable gardening.
He was the one who realized — from the first time they saw the undeveloped site of their garden — its great potential. Even with their individual talents —perhaps because of them — Art and Barb Mantoan operate as a team.
During the years, they’ve put in thousands of hours of physical labor, consulted each other about design ideas, shared gardening discoveries and made most of the decisions about their garden together. Their landscape, even in the beginning, claimed some enormous, original trees, one of which was a red oak.
During those years when it was healthy, Art and Barb gradually were developing their impeccable taste in garden art. As the ancient maple died, they hired a woodcarver to work with what was left of the old tree. Garden Walkers, be on the alert to discover the results.
Perhaps the changing existence of that giant offers a monument to the metamorphosis of Mantoan’s landscape, from the past, now in the present and moving into the future.
Barb said the 20-plus years of this garden’s life have been “an evolution — a journey.” And then, with a smile Barb added, “Enjoy the journey.”