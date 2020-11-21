From selecting and caring for a Christmas tree to creating a winter haven for birds, the University of Illinois Extension Good Growing Winter Webinar series has tips and tricks to keep you informed from the comfort of home this winter.
Extension educators will lead a series of five live sessions with follow-along activities.
Webinars are free and will be 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays from Nov. 25 to Dec. 16 and return on Jan. 6, 2021.
Sign up for one or all of the sessions. Advance registration is required for each session.
Christmas Tree Types and Care, Nov. 25
Different types of Christmas trees offer different colors, strength of fragrance, needle retention, branch sturdiness and other attributes. Join local foods and small farms educator Katie Parker to learn about the different types of trees and how to care for live trees.
Illinois Extension educators will demonstrate how to create nature-themed ornaments, in this kid-friendly hands-on activity. Sign up at go.illinois.edu/GGChristmasTrees.
Fun with Evergreen Foliage, Dec. 2
Craft some holiday elegance with evergreen foliage for your home. Learn how to craft your favorite holiday decor and how to source suitable materials in your home landscape. Extension educator Andrew Holsinger will demonstrate how to make a wreath and follow along at home with hands-on activities for mistletoe balls, outdoor holiday planters or evergreen gnomes. Sign up at go.illinois.edu/GGEvergreenFoliage.
Popular Holiday Plant Care, Dec. 9
Educators will discuss popular holiday plants and their care. During this webinar they will talk about poinsettia, amaryllis, holiday cactus and Norfolk Island pine. Sign up at go.illinois.edu/GGHolidayPlantCare.
Holiday Spices, Dec. 16
Ever wonder about where those holiday spices you’re using come from, or if you could grow them? Educators Ken Johnson and Chris Enroth will cover the origins and how to grow popular holiday spices such as nutmeg, cinnamon, clove, allspice, peppermint, citrus and ginger. Sign up at go.illinois.edu/GGHolidaySpices.
Create a Winter Bird Haven, Jan. 6
Gardens are a haven for birds year-round. Lots of wildlife use yards for overwintering and provide a delightful spectacle on cold days. Attracting birds to the winter landscape can be incredibly rewarding for all ages.
Horticulture educator Chris Enroth will describe the species of birds in Illinois during the winter, what they’re looking for, and how to make habitat so they stick around all year. Enroth and others will demonstrate creative ways to feed the birds with logs, toilet paper rolls, grapefruit and a fruit and popcorn garland. Sign up at go.illinois.edu/GGWinterBirds.
